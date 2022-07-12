Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
AQSG stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. Aquila Services Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.83.
About Aquila Services Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Ready to Score
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.