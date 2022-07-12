Aquila Services Group plc (AQSG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AQSG stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. Aquila Services Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 30 ($0.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 25.83.

About Aquila Services Group (Get Rating)

Aquila Services Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialist housing, sport, and educational and treasury management consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Consultancy and Treasury Management Services. The company advises on various aspects of the development and management of affordable housing for rent and sale; on the management of organizations operating in this sector; and advises on debt, accessing the capital markets, interest rate risk management, treasury strategy and policy, strategic treasury management, joint ventures, and funding for commercial subsidiaries.

