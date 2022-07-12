Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Adam J. Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $242,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,556.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.85 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 607.37% and a negative net margin of 866.81%. The business had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,636,000 after buying an additional 836,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,560,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,255.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 650,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,760,000 after buying an additional 602,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.62.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

