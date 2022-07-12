Anyswap (ANY) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last Week

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Anyswap has a market cap of $69.40 million and $480,897.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Anyswap has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00019177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005147 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110708 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

