AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $342.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.70 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.01-0.06 EPS.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $775.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

ANGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $78,831.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,231 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

