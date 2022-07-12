Analysts Set Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) PT at $7.31

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEZNY shares. Societe Generale downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.62 ($6.62) to €7.55 ($7.55) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.50) to €6.60 ($6.60) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.20) to €6.80 ($6.80) in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.00) to €6.60 ($6.60) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS TEZNY opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.06. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $21.13 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

