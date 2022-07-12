Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Target Price at $76.55

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 142.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $90.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

