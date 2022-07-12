Analysts Set Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Price Target at $9.00

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

DM stock opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $43.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Desktop Metal will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Desktop Metal by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 376,362 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,581,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,394 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter worth $22,223,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,874,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

