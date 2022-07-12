American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 410 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 53,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of XHB opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $86.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.