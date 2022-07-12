American Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.75 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.60.

