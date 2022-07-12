American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $15.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Argus cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($4.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,690,000 after buying an additional 2,822,450 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after buying an additional 2,490,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,800,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

