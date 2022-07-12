Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (AA4) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on August 5th

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of AA4 stock opened at GBX 31.90 ($0.38) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 30.98. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 33 ($0.39).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

In other news, insider Mary Gavigan acquired 61,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £19,699.52 ($23,429.50).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.