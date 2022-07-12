Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $34.22

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.70, with a volume of 156219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

The company has a market cap of $563.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 3.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altus Midstream by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth $9,702,000. Institutional investors own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

