Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on FedEx from $328.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $224.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

