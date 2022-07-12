Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.71 Million in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,911,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,001,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,161,000 after purchasing an additional 596,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525,019 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,394,000. Finally, Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,219,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of UCON opened at $24.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $26.71.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.