Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,317,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 56,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,396,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 82,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $402,000.

VO stock opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

