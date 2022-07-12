Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 474 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $294.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

