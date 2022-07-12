Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 15,125 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.2% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,565,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,782,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,410 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,329,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,331,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,694,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.25.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

