Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Tuesday. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.86.

