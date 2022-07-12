Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,912 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,939,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $97.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 100.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.36.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

