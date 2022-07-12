Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $7.91 Million in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 416,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTRA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

