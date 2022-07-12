Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.21 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $56.16 million and $9.21 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00271166 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00077400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00075476 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004070 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 68.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

