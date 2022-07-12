Actinium Price Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (ACM)

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. Actinium has a market capitalization of $223,403.30 and approximately $503.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 42,427,150 coins. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

