Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.20

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANIOY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.50 ($13.50) in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Acerinox from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €20.25 ($20.25) to €17.00 ($17.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Acerinox from €18.00 ($18.00) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

