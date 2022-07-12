ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. ABB makes up 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ABB were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in ABB by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Barclays lowered their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.37.

NYSE:ABB opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.15. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

