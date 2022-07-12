A. O. Smith Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. A. O. Smith has a payout ratio of 29.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $51.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1,248.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $257,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 45.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

