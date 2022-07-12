92,558 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 92,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF comprises 1.6% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after buying an additional 1,698,758 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXN opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

