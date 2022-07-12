6,145 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.4% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 14,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,525,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,443,000 after acquiring an additional 225,991 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 255,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.41 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.