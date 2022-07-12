48,599 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.7% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 73,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 12,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 233.1% in the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $148.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

