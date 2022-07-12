3,076 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Acquired by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 24.9% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 316,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.4% during the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 27,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

