256,686 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,000. Marathon Oil comprises approximately 1.5% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRO. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 5.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 267,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,027,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 103.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 101,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $5,805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRO shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE:MRO opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

