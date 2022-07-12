23,456 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,456 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,687,000. Adobe comprises approximately 2.4% of Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

ADBE stock opened at $387.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $394.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

