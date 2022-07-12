1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 284,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $642,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,932. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.