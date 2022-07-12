1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,359,000.

IWM traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.30. 128,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,938,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.19. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

