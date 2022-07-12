1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 4.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,633,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04.

