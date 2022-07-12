14,248 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Bought by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,248 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 10,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.
