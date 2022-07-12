14,053 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Bought by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%.

