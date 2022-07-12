1,299 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Acquired by Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $182.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.03 and a 1 year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

