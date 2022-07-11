Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.