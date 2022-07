Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

