Xeno Token Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (XNO)

Xeno Token (XNO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $952,421.00 worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xeno Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0239 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Xeno Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,595.26 or 0.99990273 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Xeno Token Profile

XNO is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

