Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 27,252 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 295,160 shares.The stock last traded at $20.71 and had previously closed at $21.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

About Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.