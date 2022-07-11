WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $1.49

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $12.12 million and $375,597.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for $1.49 or 0.00007496 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00122680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

