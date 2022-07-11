Westpark Management LLC Purchases Shares of 200 iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Westpark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Westpark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,470,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,072,000 after purchasing an additional 650,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,867,000 after purchasing an additional 48,243 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,809,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,784,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,021,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,595,000 after acquiring an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.00. 5,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,451. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

