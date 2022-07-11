Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $168.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.30%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $51,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 181,449 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after buying an additional 92,764 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.