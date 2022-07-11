Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Cut to $92.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $108.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WAL. Wedbush cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.88.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,483. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.