Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $35.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 50.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

NYSE NOG traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $23.33. 5,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,622. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

