Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Shares Up 2.1%

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.83 and last traded at $253.83. 2,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 236,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.55.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.17.

The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.08. Watsco had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.84%.

In other news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

