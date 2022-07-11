Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,955 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Iowa State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 80,148 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.07. 42,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $342.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

