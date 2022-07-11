Voyager Token (VGX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.71 Million

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 10th. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $48.66 million and approximately $5.71 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000841 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,776.38 or 1.00006011 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004812 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002701 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 278,482,214 coins. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.