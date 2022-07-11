Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.34

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 222045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIVHY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.00) to €13.10 ($13.10) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vivendi from €13.30 ($13.30) to €13.60 ($13.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vivendi from €15.00 ($15.00) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 229.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

