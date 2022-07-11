Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $10.13

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.13, but opened at $9.75. Vipshop shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 79,166 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

